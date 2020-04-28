PCB directed to preserve CCTV visuals

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Pollution Control Board not to erase or tamper with visuals recorded till March 20 by various CCTV cameras installed on the banks of the Periyar until further orders.

The Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice T.R. Ravi also ordered that if the cameras had any time limits for the preservation of data, the Pollution Control Board should transfer all such data to a storage mechanism so that the court would be in a position to access the same, if necessary.

Media reports

The order was passed in a suo motu case initiated based on media reports about the high level of pollution of the river even during the lockdown period.

The PCB had submitted that a team of engineers was on surveillance duty round-the-clock. A surveillance camera centre with nine cameras, including night vision cameras, is operational. The Board also submitted that it was continuously monitoring the operation of industries located on the banks of the river.