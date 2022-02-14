PCB collects samples from Eloor for testing

Action after residents complain of foul smell from water

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

Water samples were collected on Monday by officials from the State Pollution Control Board from areas near the Eloor regulator and bridge for testing following complaints from the local people that there was a foul smell emanating from the water in the area close to the regulator and bridge. The PCB officials said the smell could be on account of the opening of the sluice gates, leading to the release of the sludge accumulated over the days.

The officials said that no industrial discharge had been found to cause the foul smell. A joint inspection had also been held to ascertain the situation and results of the tests would clear the doubts, PCB sources said.