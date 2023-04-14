PCB assesses total environmental compensation of ₹103.25 crore on seven civic bodies for pollution of Vembanad, Ashtamudi lakes

April 14, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has assessed a total environment compensation of ₹103.25 crore on Kochi, Kollam Corporations and six municipalities as per the ‘polluter pays principle’ for the illegal discharge of untreated wastewater into the Vembanad and Ashtamudi lakes.

The notices imposing environmental compensation were issued by the chairman of the board on March 29 by exercising the powers vested under Section 33 A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had on March 22 slapped a penalty of ₹10 crore on the Kerala government for its failure to check the indiscriminate pollution of the Vembanad and Ashtamudi lakes, listed as Ramsar sites.

Kochi Corporation has received the highest penalty of ₹49 crore after inspections by the board found that untreated wastewater was reaching the Vembanad Lake through 28 drains. The environment compensation assessed on other civic bodies and the number of drains carrying polluted water include Kollam Corporation (₹3.5 crore – two drains); Thripunithura municipality (₹15.75 crore – nine drains); Alappuzha municipality (₹12.25 crore – seven drains); Kalamasssery municipality (₹10.5 crore – six drains); Maradu municipality (7 crore – four drains); Cherthala municipality (₹3.5 crore –two drains); Vaikom municipality (₹1.75 crore – one drain).

Though the Aluva municipality was issued a notice earlier, environment compensation has not been assessed on the ground that no drain was found leading to the Vembanad lake within the municipality area, according to the officials.

The penalty has been assessed for the period between April 2020 and February 2023 at ₹5 lakh a month per each polluting drain as per the directives issued by the NGT. The local bodies should have implemented interim remedial measures for reducing the pollution load on the waterbodies by March 2020.

The average quantity of wastewater generated in the erring civic bodies included Alappuzha (19 million litres per day of sewage and sullage); Cherthala (5 mld); Kalamassery (8 mld); Kochi Corporation (73 mld); Kollam Corporation (43 mld); Maradu (5 mld); Thripunithura (10 mld); and Vaikom (2.5 mld).