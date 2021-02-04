PCB asks Edayar industrial units to comply with green laws

Officials to carry out inspection

The State Pollution Control Board has asked the small-scale and other industrial units in Edayar to start plugging the gaps in complying with the various provisions under the relevant environmental laws.

The board officials have informed the representatives of the Association of Small-Scale Industrial Units to start implementing the measures and ensure compliance within two weeks. The regional office of the board will soon carry out an inspection of all the industrial units in Edayar. Teams from the regional office and the board’s surveillance centre will be part of the drive.

The inspection is being held based on the follow-up action being initiated on the cases pending before the National Green Tribunal on the pollution of the Periyar river. The board had also found that many units were lacking in the enforcement of the rules after the major fire that broke out in units manufacturing paint in the Edayar industrial area on the night of January 16.

Senior board officials said that the advance notice has been issued to the industrial units ahead of the inspection to clear the pending works in complying with the provisions under the Environment (Protection) Act and Air and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Acts. A preliminary assessment held after the fire incident had revealed that certain units were functioning without obtaining the valid consent from the board. A few units were found to be lacking in facilities that would check pollution.

The industrial units have to produce consent certificates issued by the board, maintain registers and logbooks to prove that the operation is legal and satisfying the provisions under the various environmental laws. The managements of units that had received notices from the board explaining will have to fulfil the directions before the start of the inspection. A report will be filed before the NGT on the erring industrial units based on the inferences gathered from the visits by officials.