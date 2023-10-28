PCB admits to inordinate delay in remediation of contaminated paddy fields at Edayar

October 28, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - KOCHI

A report submitted by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) before the National Green Tribunal has revealed the inordinate delay in carrying out the remediation of the contaminated Edayattuchal and Chakkarachal paddy fields located close to the Edayar industrial area.

The recovery of around ₹47 crore from the now defunct Binani Zinc Limited on the basis of ‘polluter-pays-principle’ remains pending as the Department of Environment has not yet included the board under the government’s revenue recovery portal. The Southern Bench of the tribunal had asked the government to implement the remediation of the heavily contaminated Edayattuchal and Chakkarachal paddy fields in 2020.

A report submitted by the Chief Environmental Engineer of the regional office of the board here said that it had informed the District Collector, Ernakulam, to include the amount of ₹47.88 crore as the liability of the industry for revenue recovery. But the Collector informed the board to submit the liability amount on the revenue recovery website of the government. The office of the Land Revenue Commissioner later informed that the board had to be notified under Section 71 of the Kerala Revenue Recovery Act, 1968 so as to include it in the online web portal for revenue recovery. The procedure for completing this notification was under way, it said.

The work on utilising jarosite (process waste generated during the leaching and purification process of Zinc smelter) is also getting delayed. The report said the Central Pollution Control Board had to prescribe separate guidelines for the management and utilisation of jarosite. The board can take follow-up action to shift jarosite from ponds based on the guidelines. Incidentally, the Central board has not published the guidelines till date, the report said.

The company authorities had rejected the findings while claiming that other industries functioning in the area had contributed to the pollution load in the paddy fields.

