P.C. Chacko re-elected as NCP Kerala president

National secretary says he sabotaged the poll process

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 03, 2022 18:42 IST

P.C. Chacko was re-elected as the State president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at a meeting held in Kochi on Saturday.

A.K. Saseendran proposed the name of Mr. Chacko as the State president at the general council meeting held on the day. At the same time, N.A. Muhammad Kutty, the national secretary of the organisation, who walked out of the meeting earlier, alleged that Mr. Chacko sabotaged the organisational poll process.

Mr. Kutty alleged at a press conference that Mr. Chacko was elected as president without holding a headcount. The earlier understanding was to hold the election at 2.30 p.m. However, those who were present at the conference declared him elected, alleged Mr. Kutty at a press conference.

Mr. Kutty also demanded a Vigilance probe into the ‘corruption’ of those connected to the organisation.

