August 31, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - KOCHI

‘‘Madhuram’, a festival of varieties of payasam from Fort Kochi and Mattancherry areas will be held at the Fort Kochi Jail of Freedom Struggle, on Thursday.

The festival will bring together sweet preparations from various communities in West Kochi, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and Cochin Heritage Zone Conservation Society (CHZCS), the organisers of the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.