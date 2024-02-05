GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pay ration dealers commission arrears for distributing free food kits in four months, HC tells govt.

4,500 ration dealers moved court seeking a directive to the government for disbursal of commission arrears

February 05, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court has directed the State government to pay within four months the commission arrears to over 4,500 ration dealers for distributing free food kits and Onam kits during the COVID-19 period. Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the directive recently while allowing a batch of writ petitions filed by the ration dealers seeking a directive to the government for disbursal of commission arrears.

The Supreme Court had earlier upheld a verdict of the High Court Division Bench dismissing an appeal filed by the State government against a single judge ‘s verdict directing the State government to pay commission arrears of 11 months to ration dealers.

Fiscal constraints

The court clarified that the time frame of four months for payment had been fixed, acknowledging the request of the Special Government Pleader who cited fiscal constraints faced by the government. The court pointed out that the the contention of the government that the distribution of the food kits and Onam kits must be seen as a ‘free service’ had been found untenable by the courts in the earlier round of litigations. 

The petitioners said that the directives of the High Court issued earlier were complied with and the petitioners who moved the court were paid the arrears. They argued that, since they were identically situated as the petitioners in the earlier round of litigation, they were entitled to be treated similarly.

