Pay cuts leave specialist teachers high and dry

They hold protest demanding reinstatement of assured salary

Specialist teachers in arts, sports, and work experience are on the warpath demanding reinstatement of their assured monthly salary.

They staged a protest in front of the office of the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) here on Friday alleging that their livelihood had been hit hard since April. “We were getting a monthly salary of ₹28,500 earlier. After the Assembly elections, it was reduced to ₹5,900. How can we live with this paltry sum?” they asked.

The cut in salary forced many to resign and look for other jobs. Ernakulam district had 120 teachers earlier, and number has come down to 68. “All of us are actively involved in the ongoing online mode of teaching and learning. The State-wise count has gone down from 2,500 earlier to 1,750,” the teachers said.

Specialist teachers were appointed in various districts under the SSK initiative with the support of the Union government. They claimed that the State authorities had reduced their salary saying that the Centre had cut down on its share of funding.

Senior SSK officials said the fluctuations in the monthly salary of specialist teachers occurred as the Central share of funding would be cleared only after the annual work plan and budget were ready. The Central share last year was ₹7,000 per head, and it was increased to ₹10,000 this year. The State share will also be ₹10,000 this time, but the file is pending before the Finance Department for approval, they said.

The officials said specialist teachers had been paid ₹7,000 as monthly salary since this April. “We have now cleared the arrears of 3,000 for these three months. The SSK had made all efforts to help specialist teachers, as we realise their role in the teaching-learning process,” they said.