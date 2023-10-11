HamberMenu
Paved parking ground opened at Thripunithura railway station

October 11, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A parking ground spread over 25,000 sq.ft. at the Thripunithura railway station, built using ₹70 lakh from the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), was inaugurated on Tuesday by Hibi Eden, MP.

The area has been covered using paver blocks, while there is also a 200-metre compound wall. This will enable parking space for 400 two-wheelers and 30 cars. Yet another parking area is on the cards.

The railway station has huge potential for development, considering the steady increase in the number of commuters. The commissioning of the Kochi metro’s terminal station nearby would further improve footfall at the station, said Mr. Eden.

K. Babu, MLA, and Southern Railway Area Manager D. Parimalan were present.

