Patriarch to visit India from January 25, to meet Chief Minister

Head of the Universal Syrian Orthodox Church and Patriarch of Antioch Ignatios Aphrem II will visit India from January 25. He will be in the country till February 11 during which period he will also meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Among the important functions in which he will participate in Kerala are the jubilee celebrations of the ordination of Catholicos Baselios Thomas I as bishop and memorial feast of Manjanikkara Bava.

The Patriarch’s visit and his scheduled meeting with the Chief Minister assume significance in the wake of the 2017 Supreme Court verdict on the Malankara Church dispute. The court had upheld the constitution of the Malankara Church of 1934 and handed over control of churches under Malankara to the Orthodox group.

Attempts by the government to implement the Supreme Court verdict led to clashes between the two factions of the Church on several occasions even as the State government is working to prevent clashes, taking the apex court verdict into account.

At the same time, the synod of the Jacobite Church has promised to work closely with the State government to avoid clashes.

The Jacobite Church had also said that it eagerly awaited the Malankara Church Bill to be made a reality at the earliest. The Bill is an indication of the people’s will for a settlement in a friendly atmosphere.

The Patriarch, who will arrive in Bengaluru, will bless and dedicate the new Jacobite Church in the city on January 25. He will proceed to Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Thamarassery on the following days. He will participate in the jubilee celebrations of the Catholicos’ ordination as bishop on February 4 at the Puthenkurisu headquarters of the Jacobite Church. He will also participate in the Patriarch’s Day celebrations.

The Patriarch will also meet the head of the Malankara Catholic Church, Baselios Cleemis, in Thiruvananthapuram.

