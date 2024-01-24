Patriarch of Antioch Ignatius Aphrem II to arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday

January 24, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Patriarch of Antioch and head of the universal Syrian Orthodox Church Ignatius Aphrem II will arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday as the guest of the Governments of Karnataka and Kerala.

Metropolitan trustee of the Jacobite Orthodox Church Joseph Mar Gregorios told the managing committee of the Church that preparations for the visit of the Patriarch were complete.

The Patriarch would be received at the airport by the bishops of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, representatives of the Karnataka government, and office-bearers of the Church, said a communication here.

The Patriarch will attend programmes organised under the aegis of the Bengaluru diocese of the Jacobite Church. He will also meet the representatives of the Karnataka government during his visit.

The Patriarch is slated to arrive in Kerala on February 1. He will take part in programmes in the Malabar, Kozhikode, and Thrissur dioceses and will reach the headquarters of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church at Puthenkurisu on February 3. He will be received at the Church headquarters by the Church leaders, including Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, head of the Church in India. The Patriarch will proceed to Manjanikkara Dayara on February 4 and participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the ordination as bishop of the Catholicos at Puthenkurisu.

He will travel to Thiruvananthapuram where he will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He will return to Lebanon via Delhi.