GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Patriarch of Antioch Ignatius Aphrem II to arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday

Patriarch is slated to arrive in Kerala on February 1; he will take part in various programmes organised by Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church and meet the Chief Minister

January 24, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Patriarch of Antioch and head of the Universal Syrian Orthodox Church Ignatius Aphrem II speaks at an interview with The Hindu at the Patriarchal Centre, Puthenkurisu, on February 07, 2015.

Patriarch of Antioch and head of the Universal Syrian Orthodox Church Ignatius Aphrem II speaks at an interview with The Hindu at the Patriarchal Centre, Puthenkurisu, on February 07, 2015. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Patriarch of Antioch and head of the universal Syrian Orthodox Church Ignatius Aphrem II will arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday as the guest of the Governments of Karnataka and Kerala.

Metropolitan trustee of the Jacobite Orthodox Church Joseph Mar Gregorios told the managing committee of the Church that preparations for the visit of the Patriarch were complete.

The Patriarch would be received at the airport by the bishops of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, representatives of the Karnataka government, and office-bearers of the Church, said a communication here.

The Patriarch will attend programmes organised under the aegis of the Bengaluru diocese of the Jacobite Church. He will also meet the representatives of the Karnataka government during his visit.

The Patriarch is slated to arrive in Kerala on February 1. He will take part in programmes in the Malabar, Kozhikode, and Thrissur dioceses and will reach the headquarters of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church at Puthenkurisu on February 3. He will be received at the Church headquarters by the Church leaders, including Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, head of the Church in India. The Patriarch will proceed to Manjanikkara Dayara on February 4 and participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the ordination as bishop of the Catholicos at Puthenkurisu.

He will travel to Thiruvananthapuram where he will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He will return to Lebanon via Delhi.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.