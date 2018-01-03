Patients left in the lurch as doctors go on strike

In a major jolt to patients reaching various hospitals on Tuesday morning, there were hardly any doctors to treat them in the outpatient wings.

Fathima from Mulavukad who had taken her mother to the General Hospital early morning was upset that it took long to see the doctor as the outpatient services started very late.

Many patients were left wondering what to do as only casualty and emergency services were functioning in most hospitals.

Doctors on Tuesday joined the nationwide protest called by the Indian Medical Association against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, terming it ‘retrograde and diminishing the democratic and academic set up of professional bodies’. The Bill was eventually sent to the Parliament Standing Committee.

According to Dr. Haneesh M.M, secretary of IMA, Kochi, outpatient services were resumed in the evening because of the partial victory of the protest as the Bill had been sent to the parliamentary panel.

Indian Medical Association district committee organised a protest meeting at Aluva IMA Hall against the implementation of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.

The meeting was attended by IMA members from Kochi, Edappally, Perumbavoor, Central Kerala, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam and Paravur branches.

All the members unanimously supported the action plan and decided to observe the national strike from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., conducting protest meeting in all branches.

However, after the Bill was sent to the parliamentary panel, many doctors attended the evening OP in many hospitals. Some doctors attended the OP only after 6 p.m.

Doctors in all private hospitals in Ernakulam had participated in the protest, said a statement issued by the district committee chairperson, Dr. N. Dinesh.

The meeting was presided over by Dr. Dinesh. District committee coordinator Dr. Sreekumar Sarma; Dr M.N. Menon, vice president, Mid Zone; Dr N.S.D Raju, IMA vice president elect; and Dr. Thomas, president Central Kerala branch of IMA, spoke.