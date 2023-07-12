Woman’s death: report points to delay on the part of ambulance driver of North Paravur hospital in Kochi

July 12, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Superintendent of Government Taluk hospital, North Paravur, has reported that there was delay on the part of the ambulance driver in shifting a 72-year-old woman to the General Hospital, Ernakulam, on Tuesday.

Asma of Kaithakkal Veedu at Neendoor, North Paravur, died a few minutes after reaching the General Hospital. Her family members had alleged that the delay occurred as the driver, Antony, insisted that he would not take the patient to the hospital without receiving the ambulance charge of ₹900. The driver, who was placed under suspension pending inquiry, had denied the allegation.

However, the Superintendent’s report claimed that there were no lapses on the part of the staff in the emergency wing in providing timely attention to the patient. As her condition worsened, she was referred to the General Hospital, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asma’s relatives did not have enough money to pay the driver, and they requested him to allow them to make the payment after reaching the General Hospital. However, the driver reportedly insisted that the money be paid, and Asma’s relatives had to rush to her house at Neendoor to source it. Nearly half-an-hour was lost in the process, they alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT