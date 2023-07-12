ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s death: report points to delay on the part of ambulance driver of North Paravur hospital in Kochi

July 12, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Superintendent of Government Taluk hospital, North Paravur, has reported that there was delay on the part of the ambulance driver in shifting a 72-year-old woman to the General Hospital, Ernakulam, on Tuesday.

Asma of Kaithakkal Veedu at Neendoor, North Paravur, died a few minutes after reaching the General Hospital. Her family members had alleged that the delay occurred as the driver, Antony, insisted that he would not take the patient to the hospital without receiving the ambulance charge of ₹900. The driver, who was placed under suspension pending inquiry, had denied the allegation.

However, the Superintendent’s report claimed that there were no lapses on the part of the staff in the emergency wing in providing timely attention to the patient. As her condition worsened, she was referred to the General Hospital, it said.

Asma’s relatives did not have enough money to pay the driver, and they requested him to allow them to make the payment after reaching the General Hospital. However, the driver reportedly insisted that the money be paid, and Asma’s relatives had to rush to her house at Neendoor to source it. Nearly half-an-hour was lost in the process, they alleged.

