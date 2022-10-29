Patient dies after ambulance shifting her to city hospital meets with accident

The vehicle fell on its side at Kaloor after a motorcyclist allegedly sped past in front of it recklessly

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 29, 2022 20:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A patient being rushed to a private hospital in the city had a tragic end after the ambulance carrying her met with an accident at Kaloor on Saturday around 3.30 p.m.

The deceased was identified as Vineetha, 65, of North Paravur. She was referred to Lisie Hospital from a hospital in North Paravur following nephrological complications.

The ambulance fell on its side near the U-turn at Kaloor after a motorcyclist allegedly sped past in front of it recklessly.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the people around got the ambulance back on its wheels and rushed the patient to Lisie Hospital, she was declared brought dead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
road accident

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app