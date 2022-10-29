Kochi

Patient dies after ambulance shifting her to city hospital meets with accident

A patient being rushed to a private hospital in the city had a tragic end after the ambulance carrying her met with an accident at Kaloor on Saturday around 3.30 p.m.

The deceased was identified as Vineetha, 65, of North Paravur. She was referred to Lisie Hospital from a hospital in North Paravur following nephrological complications.

The ambulance fell on its side near the U-turn at Kaloor after a motorcyclist allegedly sped past in front of it recklessly.

Though the people around got the ambulance back on its wheels and rushed the patient to Lisie Hospital, she was declared brought dead.


