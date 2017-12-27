Patient turns therapist at Arts and Medicine

In a rare instance of the convalescent becoming the therapist, a patient recovering from a severe accident injury provided relief to fellow patients of the Ernakulam General Hospital with his crooning skills at the weekly Arts and Medicine programme of the Kochi Biennale Foundation on Wednesday.

T.A. Kunjachan, a native of Vypeen, who spent two months in the orthopaedic ward of the hospital recovering from a severe leg injury he suffered in an accident, and has, over the course of his stay, attended a number of Arts and Medicine programmes as a listener, joined a host of professional and non-career singers on stage to belt out some evergreen melodies. Social worker T.K. Moni; popular Ghazal singer Cochin Naushad; his daughter Nazrin, a Class VII student; and singers Kunjachan Palluruthi and Yahiya Azeez, also performed at the 201st edition of the therapeutic show.

Kunjachan rendered the devotional Guruvayoorappa Nin Munnil Njan. KBF has been organising the show with support from Mehboob Memorial Orchestra and Casino Air Caterers and Flight Services.

The show opened with the devotional song Yahoodiyayile oru gramathil followed by a Malayalam drama song Madhurikkum ormakale by Cochin Naushad.

Moni entertained the audience with the evergreen song Sandhye Kanneerilenthe from the movie Madhanotsavam (1978).

Kunjachan Palluruthi, a singer with the Aasha Music troupe; and Yahiya Azeez, an Arts and Medicine regular, won the hearts of the crowd with their soulful renditions.

The programme ended with a medley by Cochin Naushad, Nazrin Naushad and Yahiya Azeez.