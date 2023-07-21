Pathanamthitta-based finance firm asked to pay compensation to investor

July 21, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ernakulam, has ordered Pathanamthitta-based Popular Traders, a finance firm, to pay an investor a compensation of ₹3.05 lakh on account of unfair trade practices and deficient services.

Suja R. Varma of Thripunithura had approached the commission with the complaint that the firm had accepted an investment of ₹2 lakh from her for a year in June 2020 with a promise to offer an interest of 12% per annum. Thomas Daniel, managing partner of Popular Traders, and three other partners were arraigned as the opposite parties.

According to the complainant, the opposite parties failed to pay the agreed interest and even declined her request for a premature closure. It also emerged that the opposite parties were facing criminal charges for breach of trust, fraud, and misappropriation of funds from the public. The managing partner was arrested for these offences and had no permission to collect funds from the public.

The commission observed that the opposite parties, despite being served with the notice, did not challenge the allegations made by the complainant. The conscious failure to file their written version is considered an admission of the allegations against them. The opposite parties’ actions amounted to unfair trade practices and deficient services, deceiving and enriching themselves with the complainant’s money and that of the public, the commission said.

“Fraudsters exploit vulnerabilities, financial stress, and the desire for quick gains to deceive victims. The poor and vulnerable suffer the most as they are desperate for financial solutions and lack understanding of complex transactions,” observed the commission comprising president D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N.

Subsequently, the commission ordered the opposite parties to pay the complainant ₹2 lakh along with an interest of 9.50% from the date of deposit till the realisation of the amount. Another ₹1 lakh should be paid for deficiency of services and the mental agony and physical hardships sustained by the complainant, besides another ₹5,000 towards the cost of proceedings.