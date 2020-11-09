Path-breaking finding by Cusat researcher

Research scholar Sreeram P.R. In the laboratory.

Kochi

09 November 2020 01:28 IST

Use of green technology for converting heat energy into electrical energy

Sreeram P.R., a research scholar in the department of physics, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), has successfully synthesized a lead-free thermoelectric material based on the rare earth manganite.

The finding is considered to be path-breaking, as it embraces green technology for converting heat energy into electrical energy. The present-day technology relies on semiconductor materials based on lead-telluride and bismuth telluride, according to a release from the university.

The young researcher has also fabricated a thermoelectric device, which works at room temperature for generating useful voltage/current from waste heat and cooling devices in low power mode. The new device can be used to extract energy from automotive exhausts and factory chimneys and can even be used in miniaturised devices for use as small transducers. The raw material for the device is available in plenty in India and is considered a viable green alternative to lead-based thermoelectric materials. Extensive laboratory tests have been conducted, and the device is working satisfactorily, the release added.

The researcher had also demonstrated a refrigerator based on the newly developed material. Mr. Sriram is doing research for Ph.D. under the guidance of Prof. M.R. Anantharaman, UGC-BSR faculty fellow of the department of physics.