Patent registrations in India very low: expert

Patent registration from India was very low compared with that in the U.S. and China, said M. Abidine, Head, PCT Operations Section 1, World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

He was speaking after inaugurating a roving seminar on Patent Cooperation Treaty at National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) here. This could be increased through better awareness among the people about patent registration. More than half a lakh patents were registered in a year in the U.S. and China. But it was only around 2,000 in India, speakers said.

The WIPO conducts awareness programmes with the association of Intellectual Property India (IPO), mainly through campuses.

Vice Chancellor of NUALS, K.C. Sunny chaired the function. He opined that awareness among students and even teachers about patent registration was very low. The awareness seminar was a good attempt to address that problem.

Rajesh Dixit, Deputy Controller of Patents and Designs, IPO; Anil R. Nair, Associate Professor of NUALS; and Uma S. Nair, Assocham Regional Director; were among those who took part in the opening session. This was followed by round table discussions and talks.