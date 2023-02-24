Patent for researchers at Cusat

February 24, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have received an Indian patent for their innovation titled ‘Financial aid distribution system based on farm data using blockchain and method for policy design through data analytics’.

The patent was awarded to Dr. M.B. Santosh Kumar, Associate Professor, School of Engineering, and Alfin Abraham, researcher at the university and Assistant Professor, Amal Jyothi Engineering College, Kanjirapally, for their work, according to an official release.

The system envisages a method for policy design using the collected farm data through data analytics. The decentralised transparent system can be used for distributing aid to farmers based on the losses. The aim of the invention is to distribute aid to farmers based on their eligibility at the earliest using a decentralised secure system, it said.