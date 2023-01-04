ADVERTISEMENT

Patent for researchers at Cusat

January 04, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have received an Indian patent for the development of a system for early detection of dysgraphia (inability to write coherently) among school-going children.

They include Dr. Santosh Kumar M. B., Associate Professor, Division of Information Technology, School of Engineering, and Sangeetha Chandran, Research Scholar, Department of Computer Applications, and Principal Investigator of the Women Scientist Scheme (WOS-A) project under the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

The technology has significance in inclusive education and neuro developmental areas. A child with dysgraphia experiences a significant writing disorder and impaired handwriting, especially in languages with complex script and structured writing like Malayalam, according to an official release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The system screens students for dysgraphia based on school grade and age. The design of the technology combines Artificial Intelligence, digital language biomarkers, and natural language processing. It could be extended to other regional languages in the future, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

research

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US