Patent for researchers at Cusat

January 04, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Two researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have received an Indian patent for the development of a system for early detection of dysgraphia (inability to write coherently) among school-going children.

They include Dr. Santosh Kumar M. B., Associate Professor, Division of Information Technology, School of Engineering, and Sangeetha Chandran, Research Scholar, Department of Computer Applications, and Principal Investigator of the Women Scientist Scheme (WOS-A) project under the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

The technology has significance in inclusive education and neuro developmental areas. A child with dysgraphia experiences a significant writing disorder and impaired handwriting, especially in languages with complex script and structured writing like Malayalam, according to an official release.

The system screens students for dysgraphia based on school grade and age. The design of the technology combines Artificial Intelligence, digital language biomarkers, and natural language processing. It could be extended to other regional languages in the future, the release said.