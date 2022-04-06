Kochi

Patent for researchers at Cusat

KOCHI

Researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology have won a patent for “Farmchain Intelligent Network System”.

The researchers include Dr. Santosh Kumar M.B., Associate Professor, Division of Information Technology, School of Engineering (SOE); Dhannia T., Associate Professor, Division of Applied Sciences and Humanities, and Neenu Johnson, Assistant Professor, Federal Institute of Science and Technology (FISAT) and part-time research scholar, Division of Information Technology, SOE.

They have secured the Indian patent for the FINS, which integrates Internet-of-Things (IoT), deep learning and blockchain for developing a network of intelligent farms to improve the communication between farmers, government, buyers, and other agricultural stakeholders, according to an official release.


