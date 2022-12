December 16, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - KOCHI

V4 People party president Nipun Cherian has been granted patent by the Government of India’s Patent Office for an ‘Intelligent Masonry Machine System for Column and Beam Structures’ that he developed. Mr. Cherian is the managing director of Craftsmac Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. The product is now undergoing the second stage of research and development after construction site deployments, he said.