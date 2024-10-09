Patent for Cusat researchers

Three researchers at the Department of Biotechnology, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), have secured a patent for the development of an adjuvant formulation based on aluminium-incorporated polymer nanoparticles.

They include Dr. Anusha Ashokan, former Department of Science and Technology Inspire faculty, Meera Menon, senior research fellow, and Anjana Unnikrishnan, former project trainee, according to a release. The invention has been demonstrated to reduce tumour growth and improve anti-tumour immune response in mouse cancer model (melanoma), it said.