Patent for Cusat researchers

Updated - October 09, 2024 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three researchers at the Department of Biotechnology, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), have secured a patent for the development of an adjuvant formulation based on aluminium-incorporated polymer nanoparticles.

They include Dr. Anusha Ashokan, former Department of Science and Technology Inspire faculty, Meera Menon, senior research fellow, and Anjana Unnikrishnan, former project trainee, according to a release. The invention has been demonstrated to reduce tumour growth and improve anti-tumour immune response in mouse cancer model (melanoma), it said.

Published - October 09, 2024 08:48 pm IST

