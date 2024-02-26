Patent for Cusat researchers

February 26, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have secured an Indian patent for the development of triboelectric power generator based on a novel conducting polymer-polydimethylsiloxane composite.

The patent is an outcome of the research carried out at the Department of Polymer Science and Rubber Technology involving Dr. Honey John, Director, Inter University Centre for Nanomaterials and Devices; former PhD Scholar Dr. Divya Jose; Post-doctoral fellow Dr. Jelmy E.J; and retired Prof. Dr. Rani Joseph, according to a release.

A composite incorporating conducting polymer and polydimethylsiloxane polymer has been innovated for triboelectric nanogenerators. It will help in harnessing energy from diverse sources such as vibrations, wind, human motion, and ocean currents. It has significance in powering nanoelectronic devices through unused mechanical energy while enabling the detection of stimuli without reliance on external power sources, it said.

The patent filing was facilitated by the IPR facilitation cell at the varsity’s Inter University Centre for IPR Studies.