Patent for Cusat researchers

February 08, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two researchers at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have received an Indian patent for developing a technology and growth media formulation to differentiate blood cells into dopaminergic neurons.

Dr. Baby Chakrapani, Director, Centre for Neuroscience, and research student Prabha Prakash received the patent.

According to the method of the present invention, approximately 90% of peripheral blood mononuclear cells can be converted into dopaminergic neurons. Cells developed in this way could be the most effective transplantation/regenerative therapy for Parkinson’s disease, which results from the loss of dopaminergic cells, according to an official communication.

The tissue rejection that occurs with normal transplantation therapy does not occur as these cells can be extracted from the blood of the Parkinson’s patient itself and used. This increases the efficacy of the treatment and reduces the cost associated with the transplantation treatment, it said. The patent filing was facilitated by the university’s IPR Facilitation Cell at the Inter-University Centre for IPR Studies (IUCIPRS).

