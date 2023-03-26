ADVERTISEMENT

Pastoral letter not read out in many parishes in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese

March 26, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The group of lay people under Almaya Munnettam in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church has claimed that a pastoral letter from apostolic administrator Andrews Thazhath ahead of Easter calling for reconciliation was not read out in parishes of the archdiocese on Sunday.

The pastoral letter was a call to implement the synodal Mass or 50:50 Mass in the name of reconciliation, said Riju Kanjookkaran, spokesman for Almaya Munnettam, here on Sunday. The pastoral letter was rejected by about 99% of the parish vicars, he added.

He claimed that the pastoral letter was read out only in four institutions where Mass was offered on Sunday out of a total of more than 450 in the archdiocese.

The lay people’s group claimed that instead of asking the faithful to adopt the path of reconciliation, it should be the apostolic administrator who should take that path.

