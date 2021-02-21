Pastor held on charge of abusing minor girl

A pastor was arrested on Saturday on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl.
The arrested is Mathew, 74, of Idukki. The alleged incident took place in January and was revealed after the victim told her mother about the assault. The accused was arrested from Idukki following a petition filed by the victim’s mother.
A team led by Perumbavoor DySP N.R. Jayaraj, Inspector C. Binukumar, Sub Inspector Aby George, Assistant Sub Inspector Venugopalan, Senior Civil Police Officers Abdul Manaf, Pramod A.O., and Priya K.R. made the arrest.
The accused was presented in court and remanded.
KAPA Act
The Munambam police arrested a man who was accused of multiple crimes for violating orders issued under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act on Saturday.
Vishnu Raj, 24, of Pallippuram was nabbed on the charge of violating orders banning him from entering the Ernakulam rural limits.
The accused had cases against him for crimes including attempted murder, trespassing, and unlawful assembly.
Theft
The Cheranalloor police arrested a youth on the charge of stealing money from his employer.
Shubam Lama, 27, of West Bengal stands accused of stealing around ₹1.25 lakh. According to the police, he stole the money in the early hours of January 14 and fled to his home State. He was arrested from Bengaluru.
