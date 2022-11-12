Passion for teaching aids helps teacher win contest at Sasthrolsavam

M P Praveen KOCHI
November 12, 2022 19:04 IST

For the last more than two decades, Jojy Joseph Padamadan, a mathematics teacher, has been walking into his classrooms with more than just books and chalks.

He has been carrying teaching aids of varying shapes and colours, made using a variety of products ranging from chart papers and transparent sheets to multiwood and even rubber bands, to drive home various mathematical concepts.

Hence, it was only fitting that Mr. Padamadan emerged winner in the live teaching aid making contest held alongside the Kerala State School Sasthrolsavam that concluded here on Saturday. The 50-year-old currently teaches at St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School, Mathilakam, Thrissur, and boasts a career spanning a quarter century.

He has been mostly using teaching aids that help simplify not less than 23 mathematical concepts. They are mostly helpful in teaching geometric portions like circles and triangles, geometric functions like tangent, centroid of triangles, circumcircle, and incircle. “Rather than drawing them on boards, using these aids helps students get a better understanding through what feels like a live demo. It has also appeared to me that using teaching aids increases the attentiveness of students,” said Mr. Padamadan.

It has also inspired students to make similar teaching aids on their own. He often gives his students assignments to make tools like clinometer used for measuring angles of slope, and elevation or depression of an object.

Mr. Padamadan won the contest by making three square-shaped teaching tools from multiwood, which were two-metre-wide and two-metre-long, in the allotted three hours.

