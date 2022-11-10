Passion for Artificial Intelligence, drones unveiled at School Sasthrolsavam

ADVERTISEMENT

Young innovators showcasing their skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and drone technology were a treat to watch at the Kerala State School Sasthrolsavam here on Thursday.

A blind kit developed by Anwin George C.P. and Sharon M. Varghese, Standard 10 students of St. Peter’s and St. Paul’s EHS at Meenangadi in Wayanad, has multiple products, including a hand guard, knee guard, shoes, and a GPS-tracking module attached to a blind stick with camera facility based on smart technology.

“If a blind person goes missing, the GPS device will help track him. We have also developed glasses for the blind using ultrasonic sensor, microcontroller unit, and a buzzer. They detect obstacles at a distance of one metre and alert the user. The visually challenged can also use shoes with ultrasonic sensors that help them detect potholes on roads,” they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muhammed Arafath and Muhammed Insaf, Standard 9 students of GHSS, Kakkazham, Alappuzha, caught the attention of the judges as they came up with a multi-use drone made out of discarded items including a compact disc and parts of plastic bottles. “We were able to make this drone at a reasonable cost of ₹15,000. It can be used in agriculture for spraying water, and for firefighting missions. We had used our drone to hoist the national flag in the air on the occasion of Independence Day,” they said.

Sainath P.K. and Amal Prakash of Koodali HSS in Kannur, offered an IoT-based (Internet of Things) automated high-tech farming model. “You can cut down on the frequency of farm visits by adopting technologies that would keep track of soil moisture, besides employing smart technologies for water usage at the site,” they said.