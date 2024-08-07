ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers urged to reach Kochi airport early in view of tight security

Updated - August 07, 2024 08:55 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 08:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi airport authorities have cautioned passengers that security at airports across India, including in Kochi, has been tightened in view of Independence Day celebrations on August 15. The arrangements will be in place till August 20. Various airport processes may take longer than normal during this generally busy period, said a communication from the airport authority here on Wednesday.

“We advise all travellers to arrive at the airport early to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey. This will help with timely check-ins and security procedures and also allow you to enjoy the shopping and leisure facilities at the Kochi airport,” the communication said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US