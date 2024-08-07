GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Passengers urged to reach Kochi airport early in view of tight security

Updated - August 07, 2024 08:55 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 08:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi airport authorities have cautioned passengers that security at airports across India, including in Kochi, has been tightened in view of Independence Day celebrations on August 15. The arrangements will be in place till August 20. Various airport processes may take longer than normal during this generally busy period, said a communication from the airport authority here on Wednesday.

“We advise all travellers to arrive at the airport early to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey. This will help with timely check-ins and security procedures and also allow you to enjoy the shopping and leisure facilities at the Kochi airport,” the communication said.

