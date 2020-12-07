Passengers seek restoration of short-distance trains

Kochi

Commuters forced to pay higher fare for reserving tickets online

Railway passengers have sought the speedy restoration of short-distance train services, citing inadequate number of trains and bus and flight services being increased in keeping with the demand.

With special trains in operation, passengers have to pay higher than the ‘special fare’ for reserving tickets online, since they are levied IRCTC fee, agent fee, and gateway fee, apart from reservation fee. This is in contrast with the KSRTC rolling back the temporarily hiked bus fare, said Friends of Railway, a collective of regular commuters.

There are other constraints like a cap of 12 tickets that can be taken even by those who adduce Aadhaar for ID verification. The worst hit are regular commuters, most of whom are daily wage earners and those facing the heat due to the economic slowdown induced by the pandemic. There is also shortage of trains for office-goers. “It is tough to get a seat in Jan Shatabdi trains, despite their convenient timings. Many are thus forced to opt for accommodation in lodges and hotels,” the organisation said.

Passengers are slowly getting organised in major railway stations across the State, in order to hold protests to draw the attention of Railway officials. People’s representatives too are not lending a helping hand to passengers, Friends of Railway said.

Thrissur Railway Passengers Association general secretary P. Krishnakumar spoke of the hassles associated with reservation such as provision of address, including for short-distance / inter-district passengers and restricted hours of counters operating in many stations. “We have been demanding resumption of short-distance trains and those that operated for regular commuters, to prevent passengers from having to board express trains,” he said.

Early restoration of adequate number of train services is crucial, since congestion on highways will worsen if more train passengers opt to commute by cars and two-wheelers. The impending partial reopening of educational institutions will further increase congestion, he added.

Revised guidelines

Railway sources said that they hoped to augment train services, since the Railway Board was scheduled to announce the revised guidelines in mid-December. “Commuters who do not wish to opt for online reservation can procure any number of tickets from the reservation office before boarding trains. There are curbs on suburban train services in cities like Chennai and Mumbai, in accordance with directions issued by the Railway Board, which in turn relies on the Home Ministry’s COVID-19 guidelines,” they added.

On its part, the Railway has permitted passengers in proportion to the number of seats in each train. The sole restriction is on standing and travelling, the sources said.