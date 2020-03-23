Passengers, crew of three ships screened

The Health Department team screened 148 passengers and 101 crew members of three ships that reached the port here on Saturday. No one was found to have any flu symptoms.

Six members of the crew, including a person from Kerala, were taken to the Karuvelipady taluk hospital, from where their swabs were taken. They were placed in quarantine at the Government Ayurveda Hospital, Thripunithura, where isolation beds have been arranged as part of COVID-19 preparedness. They will be under observation for 14 days. Two others had already been admitted to the Ayurveda Hospital, which has been turned into a COVID-19 care centre.

Airport

At the airport, 2,043 passengers from 13 international flights that arrived between Saturday night and Sunday morning were screened. Of them, 46 were sent to the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, for better examination.

As many as 2,623 passengers from 23 domestic flights were also screened. Of them, 229 were instructed to be in home quarantine.

There were 216 people who returned from high-risk countries. All of them were made to sign an affidavit that they would remain in quarantine. Seventeen passengers were shifted to the medical college hospital for further examination.

There are 46 squads for screening passengers at the airport. The arrival section of the international terminal has 29 squads.There are also seven squads at railway stations in the district.

As part of the ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, healthcare workers and voluntary health activists did not undertake home visits in 1,833 wards in the district.

The district has 72 COVID-19 care centres, including hospitals, students' hostels and hotel rooms. As many as 1,801 rooms are available for isolating suspected patients.

On Sunday, 930 persons were placed in home quarantine. As many as 420 persons were removed from quarantine after they completed the stipulated observation period.

At present, there are 3,961 people in home quarantine in the district. There are 23 persons under observation in hospitals too, of which 19 are at the medical college hospital, while four are at the Muvattupuzha General Hospital.