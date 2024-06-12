Passengers can now check in luggage on their own at Kochi airport

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has launched the self baggage drop-in facility at Terminal 1. The facility will help passengers drop check-in bags directly on conveyors without the help of airline workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indigo, Air Asia, and Air India have made the facility available, and 95% of domestic passengers via Kochi can now avail it, said a press release from CIAL on Wednesday.

Passengers can take boarding pass and bag tag printouts from the 10 common use self-service kiosks set up near the terminal gates. Tag stickers can be pasted on bags, and passengers can proceed to the bag drop facility. There are 27 to 30 check-in counters available, and they have the self-bag drop system, which is integrated with the baggage handling system.

The machines were imported from Canada, and the facility is a replica of the one at the Seoul airport in South Korea, said the release.

CIAL Managing Director S. Suhas said the facility was one more step towards enhancing passengers’ comfort and expressed the commitment of the airport to their comfort. The latest technology has been deployed from check-in to boarding. It will help the airport as the Indian aviation industry is poised for a major leap in the immediate future, he added. CIAL had earlier introduced the DIGI Yatra facility.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.