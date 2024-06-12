GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Passengers can now check in luggage on their own at Kochi airport

Published - June 12, 2024 11:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has launched the self baggage drop-in facility at Terminal 1. The facility will help passengers drop check-in bags directly on conveyors without the help of airline workers.

Indigo, Air Asia, and Air India have made the facility available, and 95% of domestic passengers via Kochi can now avail it, said a press release from CIAL on Wednesday.

Passengers can take boarding pass and bag tag printouts from the 10 common use self-service kiosks set up near the terminal gates. Tag stickers can be pasted on bags, and passengers can proceed to the bag drop facility. There are 27 to 30 check-in counters available, and they have the self-bag drop system, which is integrated with the baggage handling system.

The machines were imported from Canada, and the facility is a replica of the one at the Seoul airport in South Korea, said the release.

CIAL Managing Director S. Suhas said the facility was one more step towards enhancing passengers’ comfort and expressed the commitment of the airport to their comfort. The latest technology has been deployed from check-in to boarding. It will help the airport as the Indian aviation industry is poised for a major leap in the immediate future, he added. CIAL had earlier introduced the DIGI Yatra facility.

