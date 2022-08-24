Passenger nabbed with hidden foreign currency at Kochi airport

Foreign currency seized at the Kochi airport

ADVERTISEMENT

A passenger who attempted to travel to Dubai with Saudi Riyal worth ₹2.3 crore hidden in a secret chamber in his bag was intercepted by the security wing of the Cochin International Airport on Wednesday.

Thoppil Yousuf, a resident of Muvattupuzha, had come to board a SpiceJet flight on Wednesday evening. Security officials discovered 800 Saudi Riyal bills of denomination 500 from the secret chamber of his bag.

He was handed over to the Customs for further formalities.