Passenger count in Kochi metro crosses 10-crore mark

KMRL to introduce ticket booking via WhatsApp shortly

December 31, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
According to KMRL, which began operations on June 19, 2017, a total of 10,33,59,586 commuters have travelled in the metro till December 29, 2023.

According to KMRL, which began operations on June 19, 2017, a total of 10,33,59,586 commuters have travelled in the metro till December 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

KOCHI 

The passenger count in the Kochi metro has crossed 10 crore, says Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

According to the urban metro agency, which began operations on June 19, 2017, a total of 10,33,59,586 commuters have travelled in the metro till December 29, 2023.

The passenger count touched five crore in December 2021 and six crore after seven months. A total of four crore passengers travelled in the metro in the last one-and-a-half years, the agency said.

KMRL said there was a substantial rise in the number of commuters in 2023. Loknath Behera, KMRL managing director, said efforts by the agency to attract commuters by way of special offers and different types of passes for students had borne fruit. If the average daily commuter count was 79,130 in January this year, it rose to 94,000 by December. October 21, saw the highest passenger turnout of 1,32,161. The average daily count of commuters is expected to cross one lakh with the metro extending its service to Thripunithura early next year.

The agency claimed it was able to reduce operational cost by introducing new-age technology. “Digital ticketing has gained traction. Many commuters are using the Kochi One app for group booking. Ticket booking via WhatsApp will be introduced shortly,” the agency said.

