Passenger-cargo vessel launched

The first of two 1,200 pax capacity passenger-cum-1,000-tonne cargo vessel which was under construction at the Cochin Shipyard for the Andaman and Nicobar Administration was launched here on Tuesday. The vessel was launched after a ceremonial pooja. Senior officials of the shipyard and representatives of the the owner and classification societies were present on the occasion, said a press release here.

The vessel was designed as a high quality passenger vessel with electric propulsion is suitable for carrying 1,200 passengers and 1,000 tonnes of cargo in all-weather conditions from the main land to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The ship was built to the highest standards of the Indian Register of Shipping and Lloyds Register of Shipping overseen by DG Shipping of India and met the requirements of Class III Special Trade Passenger Ship, the press release said.

The vessel will not only enable safe and comfortable passenger movement but also be a boost to the tourism sector, the press release claimed.

The vessel has a cafeteria and recreation rooms. With a speed of 18 knots, the ship combines speed with comfort and would have a complement of 104 crew members. The vessel is 157 metres long and it will now undergo outfitting and building up of the accommodation and living quarters after which it will undergo testing and trials prior to being delivered to the island administraiton in 2021.