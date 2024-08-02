Passenger associations demand daily Vande Bharat service to Bengaluru

Even as commuters welcomed the introduction of a tri-weekly Vande Bharat Express train in the Ernakulam-Bengaluru corridor from Wednesday, passenger associations have demanded a 16-coach rake instead of the current eight-coach rake, a daily service, and minor adjustments to the departure time from Bengaluru Cantonment (BNC).

The 12:50 p.m. departure of (Train No. 06001) from Ernakulam Junction (ERS) and its arrival at BNC at 10:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays is convenient for commuters. However, it would be good the return train (No. 06002) could start its journey from BNC at 6:00 a.m. instead of 5:30 a.m., as the station’s distance from Bengaluru city poses a challenge for many commuters, suggested Liyons J. Of Friends on Rails, a collective of regular commuters in the Kollam-Alappuzha-Ernakulam corridor.

The return train reaches ERS at 2:20 p.m. on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays. It stops at Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, and Krishnarajapuram.

The All Kerala Railway Passengers’ Association has requested that the train be converted into a daily service and that a 16-coach rake be allocated owing to the growing demand for travel in the Ernakulam-Bengaluru corridor. The service should be extended to KSR Station near the Majestic Bus Stand in Bengaluru. This would also assist commuters in reaching their destinations via nearby metro stations, said president Paul Manvettom.

Venkitesh T. G., Secretary of the Kerala-Bengaluru Train Users’ Forum, called for the allocation of an additional rake and for the Vande Bharat Express to operate daily. He also praised the addition of a stop at Krishnarajapuram station, which benefits people from Kerala who are employed or have settled in Bengaluru.