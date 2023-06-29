Party leadership must hear her views as she steps down, says Ajitha Thankappan  

June 29, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOCHI

Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Ajitha Thankappan said on Thursday that if the party leadership asked her directly to step down, she would be more than willing to do so but on condition that the party heard her on the way the council was prevented from operating smoothly over the past two-and-a-half years.

She told The Hindu that the Congress leadership had not asked her directly to step down. If that was done, it would be fine, she said. However, she claimed that as chairperson, she was not allowed to function or to carry out development projects by a group that also had the support of a councillor who was now being touted as the next chairperson.

She said she had not put in her papers and claimed that Wednesday and Thursday were State holidays, keeping her away from official appearances.

“The District Congress Committee leadership should hear me on the issues that I plan to raise,” she said. She claimed that the attitude and behaviour of the group from within the party while she was in office was such that it brought disgrace to the party. Even some Independent councillors, who supported the UDF, felt bad about such developments, she said.

Ms. Thankappan said if the DCC leadership was not willing to learn about what had happened, the party might lose its support even from Independents who were now propping up the UDF rule. If their support was gone, it will be a lost opportunity for the party and the UDF, she added.

The UDF rule in the municipality is finely poised with shifts in allegiance that can decide who should be in power. The council has a strength of 43 members. The UDF has 21 councillors (16 of the Congress and five of the IUML). There are also four Congress rebels who contested and won seats as Independents.

The chairperson’s position will be shared equally between two councillors from the party as per the understanding within the Congress. The first half has gone to Ms. Thankappan who was to have stepped down on June 27, making way for Radhamani Pillai. However, it was alleged that the chairperson had gone incommunicado since last Tuesday, an allegation she denied strongly on Thursday.

What the chairperson has said is that if the party leadership is not willing to hear about the way the council was prevented from functioning smoothly over the first half, even the Congress rebel councillors may be forced to abandon the ship paving the way for a possible rule by the opposition LDF.