Party in a position of strength in district, says Mohanan

The district meeting of the CPI(M) is taking place at a time the party has strengthened itself organisationally and electorally, says C.N. Mohanan, district secretary.

After being out of power in the city corporation for two terms in a row, the Left Front was able to win it back. It was also able to retain its tally of five seats in the Assembly, which would’ve been seven, with Perumbavoor and Thripunithura too, had it not been for organisational issues. Hence, the disciplinary action against several leaders, Mr. Mohanan said.

“The party was sure to get a majority of some 4,000 votes in Thripunithura notwithstanding the erosion of votes from the BJP to the Congress. Hence, the punitive action against party leaders,” he told the media here.

He said that despite the new entrant Twenty20 clinching about 7.35% of the votes in the Assembly elections, the CPI(M)’s vote share had dipped just by 0.97% while the BJP, except in Ernakulam and Vypeen constituencies, saw its vote share plummet by 3 to 3.5%. The CPI(M), he said, had 41,618 members in the district, and since then it was able to add around 2.5 lakh members to its affiliated organisations, whose total membership stood at 19 lakh.

The ongoing reorganisation process saw 3,121 branch committees, 162 local committees and 16 area committees take shape in the district.

He said the party handed over 121 homes, between 550 sqft and 950 sqft in area, using funds mobilised under its Kaniv Housing Project in the district. Twenty more, under construction now, would be handed over before March, 2022. It also set up across the district 15 well-equipped physiotherapy centres, full with nurses and teams of volunteers and ambulance facility, for bedridden patients.

“There’s a panel of 25 doctors available on call to make home visits. Each centre gets about 50 patients daily and the treatment is totally free. The organic farming initiative saw cultivation in 4,250 acres of land in a matter of a month and a half, under Subhiksha Keralam. It was registered as a society and a permanent stall has been set up near the Abhimanyu Memorial to sell the produces,” he said.