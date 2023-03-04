ADVERTISEMENT

Partnerships between academic institutions, industry to be strengthened: Minister

March 04, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

‘Educational institutions should provide answers to problems faced by industries, and the latter should leverage research conducted by the former to increase production’

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is planning to take steps to strengthen partnerships between academic institutions and industrial establishments as part of its policy to promote entrepreneurship culture and facilitate start-ups to flourish, Minister for Industries and Law P. Rajeeve has said.

He was inaugurating the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (IEDC) Summit organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in association with Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology (RSET) at Kakkanad.

Around 5,000 delegates from various educational institutions participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“As per our perspective, educational institutions should have the capacity to provide answers to problems faced by industries. And, on the other hand, industries should leverage the outcome of research conducted by educational institutions to increase production,” Mr. Rajeeve said.

Kerala is one of the best ecosystems in South Asia for start-ups, and there are state-of-the-art facilities at the Integrated Startup Complex at Kalamassery. Thanks to banks in the State, the credit extended to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the past 10 months stood at ₹50,000 crore, which is ₹10,000 crore more than the credit released in the last financial year, the Minister said.

Presiding over the function, KSUM Chief Executive Officer Anoop Ambika said the IEDC project had set a target of producing at least one entrepreneur from each college in the State. Kerala at present has around 425 IEDCs functioning in various educational institutions, and the same number of entrepreneurs are expected to be groomed by next year, he added.

“There are several products imported to the country that are actually made of raw materials exported from Kerala. Goods made of latex is an example. Now, we are coming up with a project for universities to encourage and extend support to entrepreneurs to make products here itself and tap the large domestic market,” Mr. Ambika said.

Kochouseph Chittilappily, founder and chairman, V-Guard Industries; P.S. Sreejith, principal, RDET, Shruti Singh, senior manager, Startup India; Jose Kuriedath, CMI, director, RSET, and Eby Sheesh, CEO, RSET IEDC, spoke.

The IEDC Summit is a premier event that brings together the most ambitious and innovative student entrepreneurs to share their ideas, experiences, and knowledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

employment

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US