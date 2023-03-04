Partnerships between academic institutions, industry to be strengthened: Minister

March 04, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government is planning to take steps to strengthen partnerships between academic institutions and industrial establishments as part of its policy to promote entrepreneurship culture and facilitate start-ups to flourish, Minister for Industries and Law P. Rajeeve has said.

He was inaugurating the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (IEDC) Summit organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in association with Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology (RSET) at Kakkanad.

Around 5,000 delegates from various educational institutions participated.

“As per our perspective, educational institutions should have the capacity to provide answers to problems faced by industries. And, on the other hand, industries should leverage the outcome of research conducted by educational institutions to increase production,” Mr. Rajeeve said.

Kerala is one of the best ecosystems in South Asia for start-ups, and there are state-of-the-art facilities at the Integrated Startup Complex at Kalamassery. Thanks to banks in the State, the credit extended to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the past 10 months stood at ₹50,000 crore, which is ₹10,000 crore more than the credit released in the last financial year, the Minister said.

Presiding over the function, KSUM Chief Executive Officer Anoop Ambika said the IEDC project had set a target of producing at least one entrepreneur from each college in the State. Kerala at present has around 425 IEDCs functioning in various educational institutions, and the same number of entrepreneurs are expected to be groomed by next year, he added.

“There are several products imported to the country that are actually made of raw materials exported from Kerala. Goods made of latex is an example. Now, we are coming up with a project for universities to encourage and extend support to entrepreneurs to make products here itself and tap the large domestic market,” Mr. Ambika said.

Kochouseph Chittilappily, founder and chairman, V-Guard Industries; P.S. Sreejith, principal, RDET, Shruti Singh, senior manager, Startup India; Jose Kuriedath, CMI, director, RSET, and Eby Sheesh, CEO, RSET IEDC, spoke.

The IEDC Summit is a premier event that brings together the most ambitious and innovative student entrepreneurs to share their ideas, experiences, and knowledge.