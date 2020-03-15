Partners who turned Good Samaritans in times of crisis

With the price tags on face masks suddenly showing prohibitive costs in the wake of COVID-19 scare, two young partners running a surgical shop at Pachalam have shown the way to many of their counterparts by making masks available at regular rates.

When face masks were being sold at more than ten times their normal prices, Cochin Surgicals sold around 5,200 of them at the standard rate of ₹2 in three days between March 11 and 13 shortly after the second wave of infection was reported from Pathanamthitta. “We are into exports and have received a fresh stock from Chennai procured at a price ranging between ₹7 and ₹9 a piece when we heard about the acute shortage of face masks across the State. They were getting sold at inflated prices and were soon unavailable even at those prices. When there was such a crisis in our own State, we felt the need to put our stock to best use, benefitting needy groups like hospital staff and doctors and public servants working among people,” said P.K. Thasleem, one of the partners.

As soon as a board was put up outside the shop announcing that face masks were available at ₹2, inquiries began pouring in, and the stock was sold out in three days. “We, however, made sure that they were sold to genuine people and not to those looking to stockpile them,” said M.V. Nadheem, the other partner. Initially, they had set aside 4,000 pieces for the initiative, but the numbers soon exceeded 5,000. They would have even sold them for free but for fear of potentially unmanageable rush and a backlash from traders’ association.

“We reserve a portion of our revenue for charity every year, and we will count the distribution of face masks as part of it,” said Mr. Thasleem. The partners have been running the shop for the last eight years.