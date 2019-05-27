Parties yet to begin formal talks on Ernakulam bypolls

As the din and dust over the Parliament elections have settled down, informal discussions have begun in political circles over the by-elections to be held to the State Assembly including the Ernakulam constituency.

With the major political fronts currently engaged in the stock taking process, it may take a few more weeks for them to formally begin a discussion on the candidates to be fielded in the nearly six seats across the State.

While the Bharatiya Jananta Party is expected to discuss the issue after the swearing-in of the Narendra Modi government, the discussion will be held in the Congress after the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and Political Affairs committee meeting scheduled to be held this week.

CPI(M) leaders said no formal discussions were held on the by-election as the party was busy engaged in the discussions regarding the performance in the just concluded election.

Unlike other formations, seat aspirants have become active in the UDF, especially in the Congress in Ernakulam. Besides retaining the Parliament seat, Hibi Eden, the party’s Ernakulam MLA, improved his margin in the parliamentary constituency as well as in the Assembly segment. The latest election saw Mr. Eden surging much ahead of his nearest rival, garnering a lead of 31,448 votes in the Ernakulam Assembly segment. Compared to the previous election, the candidate could increase his lead by over 11,000 votes in the constituency, pointed out a Congress leader.

Various groups in the Congress have informally started staking claim for the seat highlighting the pattern of sharing of seats in the party. Those belonging to the ‘I’ faction contended that the Ernakulam seat belonged to the faction and Mr. Eden was fielded as the candidate considering his affiliation to the group.

However, some contenders from the ‘A’ faction said the party leadership should take into account the prospects of winning the seat than group affiliations while selecting the candidates.

Corporation leadership

A tough task awaits the Congress leadership in the district as the demand for leadership change in Kochi Corporation, which was put on the back burner, would resurface.

Since the party had earlier decided to reopen the issue of leadership change in the Kochi Corporation, the only one led by Congress in the State, after the Parliament election, the issue will have to be addressed sooner than later.

A section of the Congress councillors had been demanding the replacement of Mayor Soumini Jain with Shiny Mathew, the chairperson of the Town Planning Standing Committee of the Corporation.