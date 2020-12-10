Parties to spare no effort to take every voter to booths

They adopt precautions to instill a sense of safety among voters

From fumigated vehicles to bringing elders to polling stations to pens for voters to affix their signature in poll-related papers and hand sanitisers, political parties have geared up for the crucial polling day.

The pandemic has forced political parties to ensure adequate precautions and instil a sense of safety among voters. They have opened booths at a distance from polling stations. Festoons and flags have been put up and posters of candidates displayed at vantage points. They also completed distribution of slips to voters with details of polling booths and stations by Wednesday evening.

“INTUC workers have arranged vehicles to transport voters to polling stations. The vehicles will be fumigated and sanitised after each trip, so that elderly voters can travel safe,” said Vinod Maliyil, general secretary of the Thrikkakara block committee of the Congress.

Around 50 bottles of hand sanitisers have been provided at each table set up near polling booths. Voters have also been repeatedly reminded to bring their own pens to polling stations, said Mr. Maliyil, who is also the chief election agent of the Congress candidate contesting from the Vennala Division.

Elaborate preparations, said K.T. Sajan, the Vennala local committee secretary of the CPI(M), have been made to ensure that votes are polled. Voters have been advised to exercise their franchise in the first few hours of polling, as the final one hour is reserved for COVID-19 patients, he added.

Party workers will follow up on the voter turnout and prompt voters to go to booths. Pens will be available with party workers at booths set up by the LDF. Besides arranging food and water for polling officials, party workers will also guide election officials to reach the houses of voters in home quarantine, he said.