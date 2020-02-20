Particulate matter in air increases after fire

The air quality at Ambalamugal and Vyttila declined after the total emissions of particulate matter (PM) were found to be five to 10 times higher following a major fire that broke out at the Kochi Corporation’s waste dumping yard at Brahmapuram on Tuesday.

The data available with the Pollution Control Board showed that the levels of PM10 (fine particles) and PM2.5 (a known carcinogenic) were 450 microgram/cubic metre and 352 microgram/cubic metre respectively at Ambalamugal at 5 a.m. on Wednesday. The air quality data was collected from the board’s monitoring stations at Ambalamugal and Vyttila.

The stations recorded ozone concentrations to the tune of 0.52 ppm (parts per million) against the standard limit of 0.1 ppm at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. It dipped to 0.18 ppm on Tuesday night.

According to the National Ambient Air Quality Standards of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) of India, the 24-hour average for PM10 is 100 microgram/cubic metre, and 60 microgram/cubic metre for PM2.5.

At Vyttila, the levels of PM10 and PM2.5 at 1 a.m. on Wednesday were 533 microgram/cubic metre and 528 microgram/cubic metre respectively. The PM10 level was found to be over 10 times higher than the limit while the PM2.5 level was eight times higher than the prescribed limit.

The levels of PM10 and PM2.5 at Vyttila at 8 a.m. on Wednesday were 325 microgram/cubic metre and 248 microgram/cubic metre respectively. The increase in particulate matter in the air can cause breathlessness, cough, and choking sensation. The board will submit the air quality data and other findings before the State Level Monitoring Committee on Solid Waste Management as part of submitting a detailed report before the National Green Tribunal in the case related to the legacy waste scenario and fire breakouts at Brahmapuram. The committee had pointed out that the inordinate delay in clearing the legacy waste at the site had led to frequent fire incidents.

A study conducted by the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) after a major fire at Brahmapuram on February 24 last had found that the levels of dioxin observed in residual ash samples were in the range observed in various infamous waste dumping sites in Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia, Netherlands, Greece, and the United States. Dioxins are highly toxic chemical compounds that are harmful to health, and they are known as Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs).